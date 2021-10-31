$1.23 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,426,000 after acquiring an additional 102,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SITE opened at $234.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.88. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $235.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

