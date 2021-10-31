$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $914.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,799 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,742 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,589. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

