$1.91 EPS Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.70. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.54 to $10.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $122.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.