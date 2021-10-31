1,000 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

FIXD opened at $53.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

