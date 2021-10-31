107,529 Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 107,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 466,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NYSE TV opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

