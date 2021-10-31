117,497 Shares in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.98% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOFF. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $16,626,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,982,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $10,498,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $9,453,000.

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

