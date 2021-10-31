137,197 Shares in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAMMU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000.

Shares of Aries I Acquisition stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

