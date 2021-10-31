$18.83 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce sales of $18.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $15.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $62.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.08 million to $63.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $102.56 million, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $131.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrganiGram.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.21 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $662.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OrganiGram by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in OrganiGram by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth about $2,764,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in OrganiGram by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 524,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 258,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in OrganiGram by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 404,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

