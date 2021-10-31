192,900 Shares in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

FSBC opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.16. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

