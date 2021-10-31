$196.30 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report $196.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.60 million and the lowest is $196.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $101.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $706.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $715.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $895.75 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $907.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $648.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.72. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,213 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,940 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

