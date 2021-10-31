$2.15 Million in Sales Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post $2.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the highest is $2.20 million. KemPharm posted sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.76 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KMPH stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 476,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,380 shares of company stock worth $56,744 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth $542,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth $1,637,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth $312,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

