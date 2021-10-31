$2.67 Million in Sales Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will announce $2.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.83 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.21 million, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $180.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

