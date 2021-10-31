$2.90 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.98 and the lowest is $1.90. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings per share of $4.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $28.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.73 to $32.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The firm had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. 422,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 4.34.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $20,653,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

