$2.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.33 and the lowest is $2.27. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,231.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $12.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $13.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $18.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.30. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $70.28.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

