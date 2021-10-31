200,000 Shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSRX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,946,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $3,161,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $973,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $11,919,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of FSRX opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

