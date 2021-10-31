203,322 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,930,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,320,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,868,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,956,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

