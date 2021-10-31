$22.27 Million in Sales Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to announce sales of $22.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.77 million and the lowest is $21.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $23.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $86.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.02 million to $87.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $103.17 million, with estimates ranging from $100.54 million to $105.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million.

TPVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

