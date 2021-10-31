2,349,300 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Acquired by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,349,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,188,409,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.42% of Liberty Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

