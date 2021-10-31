274,635 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 274,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

