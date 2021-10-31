$29.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report $29.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.02 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.93 million to $110.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.23 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $147.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

CSSE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 90,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,474. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.56.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

