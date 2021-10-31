$3.29 EPS Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12. Chubb posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $12.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $14.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 24.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,859,000 after purchasing an additional 351,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $195.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,436. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb has a 12 month low of $128.52 and a 12 month high of $197.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.