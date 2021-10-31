$3.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report $3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $3.40. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $16.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

NYSE FLT traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.41. The company had a trading volume of 831,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $216.17 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.09 and a 200-day moving average of $266.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

