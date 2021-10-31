$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce sales of $30.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.19 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $21.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $121.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.92 million to $122.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $138.80 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $139.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 13.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

LUNA traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 149,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,363. The company has a market capitalization of $309.73 million, a PE ratio of 121.77 and a beta of 1.10. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.