$325.61 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post sales of $325.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.21 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $81.79. 133,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,661. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.