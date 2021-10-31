$325.61 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post sales of $325.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.21 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $81.79. 133,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,661. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.