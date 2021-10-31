3,335 Shares in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4,455.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,415,000 after acquiring an additional 304,990 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 439.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 338,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after acquiring an additional 275,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 146.7% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 207,015 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

