384,992 Shares in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 384,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Quad/Graphics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $215.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

