396,759 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 396,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.56, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

