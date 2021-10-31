400,000 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

