413,483 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 413,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,993,334,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,236,000 after acquiring an additional 153,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 368,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

