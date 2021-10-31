$450,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post $450,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $530,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.
Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $225.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.16.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
