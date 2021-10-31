$461.45 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report sales of $461.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.48 million to $466.80 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $302.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boot Barn by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $34,902,000.

BOOT traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 560,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,508. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

