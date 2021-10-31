$462.45 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post sales of $462.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.61 million to $485.71 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $300.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

