4,842 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

