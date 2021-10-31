$54.23 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report $54.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $55.68 million. Aemetis reported sales of $40.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $208.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $210.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $276.46 million, with estimates ranging from $252.37 million to $314.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

AMTX stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,132.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.