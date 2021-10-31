$54.66 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post sales of $54.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.22 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. Veracyte reported sales of $31.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $206.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. UBS Group AG increased its position in Veracyte by 43.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Veracyte by 88.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veracyte by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,623 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $4,969,000.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $47.88. 499,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,576. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 0.77.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

