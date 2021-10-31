6,500 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Bought by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $195,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 658,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 2.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

