$654.14 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post sales of $654.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $493.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million.

WWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 329,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,747. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after buying an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 403,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after buying an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

