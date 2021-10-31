$68.83 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post $68.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.15 million to $70.00 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $296.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.19 million to $300.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $344.18 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $346.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

DCT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $31.50. 705,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,546. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.31 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,823 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,135,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after buying an additional 107,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,868,000 after buying an additional 415,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

