68,726 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,855,659,000. Booking accounts for approximately 1.7% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Booking at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,420.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,382.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,305.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,591.10 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 240.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

