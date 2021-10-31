$711.97 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post $711.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $748.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $684.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $602.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after buying an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,497,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,340,000 after buying an additional 177,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after buying an additional 993,551 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. 440,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,105. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

