719 Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 719 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 241,232 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. 46.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.09. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $146.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

