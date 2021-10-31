7,438 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 123,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,257,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $354.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.19, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

