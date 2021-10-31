88,751 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 129,579 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 167,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $108,800.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

