8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $82,983.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,202 shares of company stock worth $824,248. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 403,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,000. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.14.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.