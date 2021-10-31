A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.86-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.474-3.503 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.860-$2.900 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.17.

NYSE AOS traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $73.07. 2,458,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $73.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

