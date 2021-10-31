AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.
Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.