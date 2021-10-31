AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

