AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.