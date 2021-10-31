Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.510-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.51-2.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.88.

ACHC stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

