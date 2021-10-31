ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Shares Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 120.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 60,546 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 388,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 3.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWO stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

