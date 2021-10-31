Actinium Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $808,038.06 and approximately $9,830.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,905,250 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

